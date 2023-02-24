Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Sells 6,878 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CEO Marc Huffman sold 6,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $486,205.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,809 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,328.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackLine stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.83. 232,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.