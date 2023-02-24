Insider Buying: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Purchases 8,500 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 781,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

