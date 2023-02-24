Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 11,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

