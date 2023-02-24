Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,232,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.21. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

