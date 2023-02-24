Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $263.07

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.07 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 231.50 ($2.79). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 237 ($2.85), with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Indus Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £448.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Indus Gas

(Get Rating)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.