IndiGG Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $35,575.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00418700 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.14 or 0.27735456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.