IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 819.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

IDBA stock remained flat at $5.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

