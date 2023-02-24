holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.84 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $82,311.63 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.07 or 0.06894559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00082274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00057331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05474068 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $163,115.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.