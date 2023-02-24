HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $260,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBB opened at $129.00 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.