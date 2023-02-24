Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

