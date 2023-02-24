Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Price Performance

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

TER stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

