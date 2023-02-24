Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

