Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,280 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,390. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.