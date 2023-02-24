Guardian Capital LP Sells 85,898 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,898 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 1.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $50,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 426,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

