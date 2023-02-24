Guardian Capital LP Sells 180 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.04. 216,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day moving average is $279.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

