Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,793. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.