Guardian Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.1 %

TRI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.51. 89,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

