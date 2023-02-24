Guardian Capital LP Acquires 196,595 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,595 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of TC Energy worth $69,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 509,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. 226,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,656. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 458.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

