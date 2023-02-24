Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,798 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 205,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

