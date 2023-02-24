Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 15,420 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,983. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.