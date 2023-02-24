Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 6,580 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 3.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 150,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

