Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 3,110 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 159.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $567,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.60. 3,061,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,991,480. The company has a market capitalization of $454.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.