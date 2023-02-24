GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 10,360 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.53. 3,123,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,991,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $453.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

