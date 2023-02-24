GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $1.46 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.85. 36,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $139.02.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

