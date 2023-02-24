Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.77-1.93 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 295,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,790. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07.
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
