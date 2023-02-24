Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.77-1.93 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 295,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,790. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Green Dot by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Green Dot by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Green Dot by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Green Dot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 687.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

