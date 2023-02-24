Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $207.36

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.36 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 157.30 ($1.89). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 3,506 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.76. The firm has a market cap of £28.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,334.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

