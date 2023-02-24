GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus Acquires 200,000 Shares

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,489,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,855,862. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 50,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 1,000,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 11,451 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 1,746,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

