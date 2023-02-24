Glazer Capital LLC Invests $5.88 Million in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 6.58% of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Company Profile

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

