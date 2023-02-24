Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,797 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BCSA stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

