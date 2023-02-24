Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 340,810 Shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,810 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.12% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,716,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESAC stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.11.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

