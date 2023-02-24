Geoffrey M. Price Sells 122,985 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 122,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $4,379,495.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,983,871.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after buying an additional 592,839 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after buying an additional 891,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after buying an additional 203,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 1,162,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Street Health Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

