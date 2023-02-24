Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.40

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GECFF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gecina Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gecina Société anonyme alerts:

Gecina Société anonyme Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.