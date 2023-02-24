Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,575 shares of company stock worth $47,491,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

