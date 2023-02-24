First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.
NYSE AG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 6,320,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,972. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.59.
AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
