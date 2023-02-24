First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE AG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 6,320,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,972. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 815,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

