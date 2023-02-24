Financial Survey: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axonics and Revolutions Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 2 8 0 2.80 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $78.11, indicating a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -31.35% -15.63% -13.61% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Axonics and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Axonics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics and Revolutions Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $180.29 million 15.97 -$80.07 million ($1.65) -35.24 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axonics beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Revolutions Medical

(Get Rating)

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

