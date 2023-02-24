Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.31%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.