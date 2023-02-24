Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.38

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Evmos has a total market cap of $114.48 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

