Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $46.24 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $46.24 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

