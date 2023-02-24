EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.43% of EnerSys worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EnerSys by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

