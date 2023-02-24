ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $548.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00043923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00216784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,908.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13360939 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $328.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.