EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $116.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $123.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 204.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 207,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

