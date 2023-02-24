eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.19.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. 12,456,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,041. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after buying an additional 854,814 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in eBay by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 283,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $9,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

