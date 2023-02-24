Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $95,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TYL opened at $331.02 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.