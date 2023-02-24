Eaton Vance Management Buys 114,222 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419,694 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Uber Technologies worth $143,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

