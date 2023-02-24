EAC (EAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,225.96

EAC (EAC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $5,225.96 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00960118 USD and is down -22.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,253.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

