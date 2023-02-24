Delphia USA Inc. Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.9% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

UBER stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

