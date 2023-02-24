Delphia USA Inc. Sells 9,109 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 363.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $129,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arko by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 13,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $961.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

