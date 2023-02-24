Delphia USA Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 448,593 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 207,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,240,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. 26,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

