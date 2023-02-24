Delphia USA Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

LMT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,162. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.