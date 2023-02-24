Delphia USA Inc. Sells 4,320 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $48,490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after purchasing an additional 416,367 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 34,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,656. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

